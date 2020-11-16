STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC notice to IT Department on appeals by Karti Chidambaram, his wife in tax evasion case

The matter relates to alleged non-disclosure of Rs 6.38 crore incomes by Karti and Rs 1.35 crore by his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram in 2015.

Published: 16th November 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Income Tax department on the pleas of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife challenging the transfer of a tax evasion case filed against them before a lower court to a Special Court for MPs and MLAs.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to the IT department on an appeal filed by Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, against the Madras High Court judgment.

The high court had dismissed the petitions filed by Karti and his wife to quash two criminal complaints under the Income Tax Act and the proceeding before the special court for MP/MLAs.

ALSO READ | After poor show in Bihar polls, Karti Chidambaram pitches for introspection in Congress

"Issue notice, returnable in two weeks. Petitioner may serve a copy of these petitions to the office of Solicitor General," the apex court said in its order.

According to the Income Tax department, Karti, elected to Lok Sabha from Sivaganga constituency in 2019 elections, and his wife had received the amount in cash for the sale of a land at Muttukadu but did not disclose it in their I-T returns.

The Deputy Director of I-T department, Chennai had filed a complaint on September 12, 2018 against the petitioners before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (Economic Offences) for offences under sections 276 c (1) and 277 of the IT Act.

