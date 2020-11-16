Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, CM Ashok Gehlot condoles his death

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, who was suffering from brain hemorrhage, died in a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday.

He was 72.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 16, 2020

Meghwal, who represented Sujangarh assembly constituency of Churu district, suffered a brain stroke in May this year.

Recently, his daughter Banarasi Devi had passed away due to cardiac arrest.