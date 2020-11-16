STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven labourers from Bihar killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Seven people were killed and one was injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a khud in Mandi.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:42 PM

Seven killed, one injured after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad water stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today.

Seven killed, one injured after a vehicle fell down in Suketi Khad water stream near Pullghrat area of Mandi district at around 3 am today. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MANDI: Seven labourers were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said.

One labourer was also injured in the accident that occurred at around 2.30 am near Mandi town, they said.

The Mahindra pickup vehicle was on its way to Sundernagar from Mandi when it fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

All the passengers were labourers from Bihar, Agnihotri said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a tweet, he said the government is carrying out a rescue and relief work, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

