Trouble brewing in Congress? Ashok Gehlot lashes out at Kabil Sibal as latter seeks party reforms post Bihar polls

Gehlot took to Twitter to post a series of tweets in response to Sibal's comments, who was one of the 23 leaders to write a letter seeking reforms in the party.

Published: 16th November 2020 08:44 PM

(L) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and (R) senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photos | PTI)

By Online Desk

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his displeasure on senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal's statements questioning the functioning of the party leadership.

Gehlot took to Twitter to post a series of tweets in response to Sibal's comments, who was one of the 23 leaders to write a letter seeking reforms in the party. He argued that he had been 'compelled to speak publicly' due to the lack of forum needed to discuss party issues.

He also added that Congress needs efficient and senior leaders to manage elections and stressed that the party needs thoughtful leadership which can be more articulate and take things forward.

"The party has more experienced people for discussion, (those) who can understand the political situation and have to reach out the people," Sibal said.

Gehlot contended that Sibal's much-public stance has 'hurt the sentiments of the party workers' and that Congress has always risen above any crisis.

Sibal's statements coming in wake of the party's dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, as well as the string of bypolls in various states, are viewed as an apparent attack on the team Rahul Gandhi whose handpicked team was involved in the election process.

He also expressed unhappiness that no senior party leader had spoken on the Bihar results to which Gehlot responded: "There are various reasons for Electoral lossses. But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crises."

He also stressed that his party needs thoughtful leadership which can be more articulate and take things forward. "The party has more experienced people for discussion, (those) who can understand the political situation and have to reach out the people."

Congress was found to be the weakest link in the opposition combine, after the Bihar Assembly elections were out, winning only 19 seats of the 70 it contested. It also lost the bypolls where it was in direct contest with the BJP.

(With inputs from IANS)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp