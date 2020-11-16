Will Bihar have two Deputy CMs? BJP's Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi emerge as top contenders 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: With Nitish Kumar back in the CM’s chair, the BJP is likely to spring a surprise by going with not one but two deputies for him. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were elected as the leader and the deputy leader of BJP legislature party on Sunday, are said to be in the contention for the posts.

Prasad himself did not rule out from the possibility of appointments of two deputy chief ministers. “I came to know about my selection only in the legislature party meeting. Whatever work is given to me by the party I will try to perform it sincerely,” he told reporters.

In the midst of the buzz over the deputy CM’s chair, Sushil Kumar Modi put up a tweet that read like a swansong to his political innings in Bihar where he had formed a formidable partnership with Nitish over the years. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar has given me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other persons would have got it. I will also be discharging the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker,” he tweeted.

In fact, Modi proposed the name of Prasad as the party’s legislature party leader which was seconded by all the newly-elected MLAs. Prasad will take over the office from Nand Kishore Yadav as in-charge of BJP legislators, including members of the legislative assembly and council.

The 64–year-old Prasad won the election for fourth consecutive time from Katihar defeating Ram Prakash Mahato of RJD by over 12,000 votes. He was elected in 2015 from the same seat when Nitish was in alliance with the RJD and had given a tough contest to NDA.