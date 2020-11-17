STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drug peddler arrested with 3.6 kg cannabis in Greater Noida

The accused was held during police checking at Labour Chowk in the Beta 2 police station area on Monday evening, the police said.

Published: 17th November 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Cannabis

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after 3.6 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was held during police checking at Labour Chowk in the Beta 2 police station area on Monday evening, the police said.

"The arrested man has been identified as Bunty, a native of Gabhana town in Aligarh district. He was held after 3.6 kg of cannabis was recovered from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused has been sent to jail, the spokesperson added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cannabis
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp