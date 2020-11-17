STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five killed as car hits truck and catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur-Sunam road

The five car occupants were returning to Moga late Monday night after attending a wedding reception in Sangrur district's Dirba town.

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Five people were burnt alive inside the car they were travelling in when it caught fire after a collision with a truck on Sangrur-Sunam road in Punjab, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The five car occupants were returning to Moga late Monday night after attending a wedding reception in Sangrur district's Dirba town.

Among those who died included a doctor, said Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni. "The accident occurred around midnight. The car hit the diesel tank of the truck and the fuel spilled, leading to the car catching fire. The occupants did not get any time to come out and were burnt alive. The car had to be cut to extricate their bodies," the SSP told PTI over the phone.

The truck driver fled the spot, but police said they are hopeful of nabbing him at the earliest. A a senior advocate and his assistant were burnt alive two days ago as their car caught fire after dashing into a tree near the Phagwara bypass chowk in Hoshiarpur district.

