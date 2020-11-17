Five members of a family found hanging in Chhattisgarh capital, mass suicide suspected

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: A family of five allegedly killed themselves in the Kendri area of the Chhattisgarh capital on Tuesday morning. The bodies of the deceased were found hanging at their residence by the neighbours who reported the incident to the police.

“The body of Kamlesh Sahu, the head of the family, was found in one room while the remaining four were hanging in an adjacent room. So far, we didn't find any suicide note and are probing every angle of the incident,” said a police officer who added that prima facie it appears to be a case of mass suicide.

As the cause of deaths couldn't be ascertained, a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called.

The state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has directed the Raipur senior superintendent of police Ajay Yadav for swift action and thorough investigation into the incident.

Neighbours who knew the deceased were shocked over the extreme step taken by the family.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)