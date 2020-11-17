STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five members of a family found hanging in Chhattisgarh capital, mass suicide suspected

“The body of Kamlesh Sahu, the head of the family, was found in one room while the remaining four were hanging in an adjacent room. So far, we didn't find any suicide note,” said a police officer

Published: 17th November 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

hanging

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A family of five allegedly killed themselves in the Kendri area of the Chhattisgarh capital on Tuesday morning. The bodies of the deceased were found hanging at their residence by the neighbours who reported the incident to the police.

“The body of Kamlesh Sahu, the head of the family, was found in one room while the remaining four were hanging in an adjacent room. So far, we didn't find any suicide note and are probing every angle of the incident,” said a police officer who added that prima facie it appears to be a case of mass suicide.

As the cause of deaths couldn't be ascertained, a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called.

The state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu has directed the Raipur senior superintendent of police Ajay Yadav for swift action and thorough investigation into the incident.

Neighbours who knew the deceased were shocked over the extreme step taken by the family.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Raipur
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp