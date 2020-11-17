STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sena-RPI-BJP reunion will be a tribute to Bal Thackeray, says Ramdas Athawale

We realised the Shivshakti Bhimshakti BJP unity of his dream (saffron forces plus Dalits), but feel sad that it broke later, the minister said.

Published: 17th November 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena, RPI (A) and BJP coming together again in the future will be a true tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday.

Athawale, who heads the RPI (A) and is an ally of the BJP, made the remark on Twitter as he paid respects to Bal Thackeray on the latters eighth death anniversary.

"Humble tributes to late Shiv Sena president Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary. We realised the Shivshakti Bhimshakti BJP unity of his dream (saffron forces plus Dalits), but feel sad that it broke later," said the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Reunion (of the Shiv Sena, RPI-A and BJP) in the future will be a true tribute to the (late) Shiv Sena president, Athawale tweeted, taggingChief Minister Uddhav Thackerays office.

Long-standing allies Shiv Sena and the BJP parted ways last year following differences over sharing the chief ministerial post on a rotational basis after the Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena then joined forces with ideologically-different NCP and the Congress to form government under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In the past too, the RPI-A leader has said the BJP and the Shiv Sena should come together again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramdas Athawale Bal Thackeray
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp