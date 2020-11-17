STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena doesn't need certificate on Hindutva from any party, says Raut

He was replying to a question on the BJP's repeated claim that the Shiv Sena was diverting from the Hindutva that was championed by the late Sena patriarch.

Published: 17th November 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while interacting with reporters after paying tribute to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on the latter's death anniversary.

The Shiv Sena, which snapped ties with long-standing saffron ally BJP last year, heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress as partners.

"Our Hindutva need not be certified by any other party. We have been hardcore Hindutvawadi, are so today and will be so tomorrow too. whenever the country needs it, the Shiv Sena will come to the fore with the sword of Hindutva," Raut said.

He was replying to a question on the BJP's repeated claim that the Shiv Sena was diverting from the Hindutva that was championed by the late Sena patriarch.

To a question on media reports about BJP leader CT Ravi seeking renaming of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi after Swami Vivekananda, Raut asked if anything would come out of such a move.

"Swami Vivekananda has always been a role model for us.

But what will happen by changing the name?Instead, another big university of international level must be set up in the name of Swami Vivekananda," the MP said.

He said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had always been the "pride of the country" and it will "not be right" to change the university's name due to hatred and political motive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Hindutva Sanjay Raut
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp