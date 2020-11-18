37-year-old junior doctor succumbs to COVID-19 in Punjab's Gondia district 

By PTI

GONDIA: A female junior resident doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here has died due to COVID-19, the hospital's dean said on Wednesday, becoming the fourth physician to succumb to the infection in Gondia district of Maharashtra.

GMCH dean Dr N G Tirpude said the 37-year-old doctor died on November 16, three days after testing positive for the infection.

A native of Nagpur, the victim was serving as a junior resident in the department of pediatrics at GMCH, he said.

She is the fourth physician from Gondia to succumb to the viral infection.

The earlier victims included a doctor couple.

ALSO WATCH: