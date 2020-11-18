STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After poor show in Bihar polls, Karti Chidambaram pitches for introspection in Congress

Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, in a tweet said: "Its time we introspect, ideate, consult & act @INCIndia."

Published: 18th November 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday said it was time for introspection and consultation in the party, days after its's poor showing in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, in a tweet said: "Its time we introspect, ideate, consult & act @INCIndia."

The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu made the cryptic comment while tagging a tweet by senior party colleague Kapil Sibal on his interview to English daily "Indian Express" about the Bihar poll outcome.

Karti's comment comes a day after senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said delay in finalising seat sharing for the Bihar election adversely impacted the grand alliance's poll performance.

Congress won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested in Bihar.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Mahagathbandhan' of which the Congress was the second major partner ended up with 110 seats while the NDA retained power in a close contest, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member assembly in the recent polls.

Anwar had on Sunday told PTI in an interview that Congress must learn from it and complete alliance formalities well in advance for upcoming assembly polls.

Party's general secretary and a veteran leader from Bihar, Anwar acknowledged that there were shortcomings due to which the Congress performed worse than other 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents.

He asserted that the high command was serious about an introspection as well as a thorough analysis of the results.

Former union minister Sibal in his tweet tagged the interview in which he said, "We are yet to hear on recent polls. Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual."

Sibal was part of the group of 23 senior Congress leaders who had in August written to party chief Sonia Gandhi making suggestions to revive the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram Congress
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp