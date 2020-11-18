COVID-19: Haryana caseload crosses two lakh mark, over 2000 dead so far

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has now crossed the two lakh-mark in Covid-19 cases with four districts - Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar accounting for about 63 per cent of the total active cases in the state.

As per the health bulletin realised by the Haryana Health Department on Tuesday, the total Covid-19 cases in the state touched 2, 04,477 including 756 cases from Faridabad, 588 cases from Gurugram and 268 from Hisar being reported on Tuesday.

There have been 2,063 casualties till date across Haryana. Sources said that from October 26 to November 8, 24,500 cases were reported and in last week alone 17,070 cases were reported in the state.

It took seven months (March 14 to September 15) for the state to reach its first one lakh cases and two months from September 15 to November 15 to touch the two lakh cases mark.

However, in the is last two months about one lakh people have recovered and also the fatality rate is 1.01 per cent.

Also 72 per cent of the patients are in home isolation in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Home) Rajeev Arora, said,

“The four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar are badly affected as the districts sharing boundaries with Delhi are effected first and after November 25 it is expected that the virus will towards the other districts.’’

Of the 25 fatalities, six were from Rohtak, five from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three each from Gurgaon and Panipat and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad, data said.