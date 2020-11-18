STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Haryana caseload crosses two lakh mark, over 2000 dead so far

It took seven months (March 14 to September 15) for the state to reach its first one lakh cases and two months from September 15 to November 15 to touch the two lakh cases mark. 

Published: 18th November 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has now crossed the two lakh-mark in Covid-19 cases with four districts - Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar accounting for about 63 per cent of the total active cases in the state.

As per the health bulletin realised by the Haryana Health Department on Tuesday, the total Covid-19 cases in the state touched 2, 04,477 including 756 cases from Faridabad, 588 cases from Gurugram and 268 from Hisar being reported on Tuesday.

There have been 2,063 casualties till date across Haryana. Sources said that from October 26 to November 8, 24,500 cases were reported and in last week alone 17,070 cases were reported in the state.

It took seven months (March 14 to September 15) for the state to reach its first one lakh cases and two months from September 15 to November 15 to touch the two lakh cases mark. 

However, in the is last two months about one lakh people have recovered and also the fatality rate is 1.01 per cent.

Also 72 per cent of the patients are in home isolation in the state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Home) Rajeev Arora, said,

“The four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak and Hisar are badly affected as the districts sharing boundaries with Delhi are effected first and after November 25 it is expected that the virus will towards the other districts.’’

Of the 25 fatalities, six were from Rohtak, five from Hisar, four from Faridabad, three each from Gurgaon and Panipat and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Fatehabad, data said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp