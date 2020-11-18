'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

By Agencies

Accusing the Narendra Modi government in Centre of 'destroying the economy', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again questioned the growing unemployment and rise in prices across the country.

Rahul Gandhi said that the morale of the people is down and asked whether this was development or destruction being done by the Central government.

"Banks are in trouble and so is the GDP. Inflation was never so high, nor was unemployment. The morale of the public is crumbling and social justice is being crushed everyday. Development or destruction," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

बैंक मुसीबत में हैं और GDP भी। महँगाई इतनी ज़्यादा कभी नहीं थी, ना ही बेरोज़गारी। जनता का मनोबल टूट रहा और सामाजिक न्याय प्रतिदिन कुचला जा रहा है।



विकास या विनाश? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 18, 2020

Gandhi has been targeting the government on various issues including the declining GDP and the state of the economy.

(Inputs from PTI)