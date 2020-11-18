STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

For over 1.5 months, India's daily recoveries more than fresh COVID-19 cases

This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stands at 4,46,805 and comprises merely 5.01 per cent of the total cases as on date, Union Health Ministry said.

Published: 18th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993. (Photo| AFP)

By Agencies

India's daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

A total 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered the previous day as against 38,617 new cases, it said.

This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stands at 4,46,805 and comprises merely 5.01 per cent of the total cases as on date, it said.

"India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eleventh continuous day," the ministry said.

"Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their COVID-19 positive numbers," it said.

The total recoveries surged to 83,35,109 on Wednesday, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.

 A loot at COVID-19 data of few states:

  • 10 states and union territories (UT) contributed 74.98 per cent of the new recoveries
  • Kerala saw the highest number of recoveries at 6,620
  • Maharashtra registered 5,123 daily recoveries, while Delhi reported 4,421 recoveries
  • Ten states and UTs contributed 76.15 per cent of the 38,617 new cases
  • Delhi recorded 6,396 cases, Kerala 5,792 and West Bengal 3,654
  • Of the 474 fatalities reported the previous day, 78.9 per cent were from 10 states and UTs
  • With 99 deaths, Delhi reported 20.89 per cent of the new fatalities
  • Maharashtra reported 68 deaths and West Bengal 52

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Recoveries in India
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp