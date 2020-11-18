For over 1.5 months, India's daily recoveries more than fresh COVID-19 cases

By Agencies

India's daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

A total 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered the previous day as against 38,617 new cases, it said.

This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stands at 4,46,805 and comprises merely 5.01 per cent of the total cases as on date, it said.

"India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.

The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eleventh continuous day," the ministry said.

"Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their COVID-19 positive numbers," it said.

The total recoveries surged to 83,35,109 on Wednesday, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.

A loot at COVID-19 data of few states:

10 states and union territories (UT) contributed 74.98 per cent of the new recoveries

Kerala saw the highest number of recoveries at 6,620

Maharashtra registered 5,123 daily recoveries, while Delhi reported 4,421 recoveries

Ten states and UTs contributed 76.15 per cent of the 38,617 new cases

Delhi recorded 6,396 cases, Kerala 5,792 and West Bengal 3,654

Of the 474 fatalities reported the previous day, 78.9 per cent were from 10 states and UTs

With 99 deaths, Delhi reported 20.89 per cent of the new fatalities

Maharashtra reported 68 deaths and West Bengal 52

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.



(Inputs from PTI, ANI)