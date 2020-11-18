For over 1.5 months, India's daily recoveries more than fresh COVID-19 cases
This translates to a net reduction of 6,122 in the active COVID-19 caseload which now stands at 4,46,805 and comprises merely 5.01 per cent of the total cases as on date, Union Health Ministry said.
India's daily COVID-19 recoveries have outpaced the new infections for over 1.5 months now, while less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported for 11 straight days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.
A total 44,739 COVID-19 patients recovered the previous day as against 38,617 new cases, it said.
"India has continued the unbroken trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for more than 1.5 months.
The country also reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eleventh continuous day," the ministry said.
"Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their COVID-19 positive numbers," it said.
The total recoveries surged to 83,35,109 on Wednesday, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.
India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 89,12,907 and the death toll at 1,30,993, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.
(Inputs from PTI, ANI)