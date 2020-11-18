STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hasty policies can prove disastrous, says Digipub on government proposals on digital media

With regard to content regulation, Digipub is currently working on guidelines for conduct and self-regulatory rules and invited suggestions from stakeholders in its statement.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Digipub, an organisation of digital-only news publications, said a restrictive, regulatory framework could inhibit the digital media’s capacity to grow and realise the dream of a ‘digital India’. 

This came amid the Centre’s recent proposal to bring digital news media under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and issuing a notice to limit foreign direct investment (FDI) for Indian digital news publishers to 26% as approved by the Union Cabinet last year.

This move would put Indian companies at a disadvantage to foreign news brands and disincentivise entrepreneurs from incorporating companies in India that could be a part of the country’s growth, said Digipub. 

“In the midst of a pandemic when economies, investments and jobs are faltering in India and around the world, such moves by the government are likely to do more harm than good. Restrictive policies could have serious consequences, including job losses,” the platform said in its statement.

With regard to content regulation, Digipub is currently working on guidelines for conduct and self-regulatory rules and invited suggestions from stakeholders in its statement.

The MIB had recently said there is currently little regulation for digital news media.   

The platform urged the Indian government to consult stakeholders, especially digital-only entities that would bear the impact of the policies being formulated by the government. It sought I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to give them a hearing.

“We are confident that we can together create a framework that will be nurturing to the digital media economy as well as set high standards on journalism, while addressing other concerns,” said the statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digipub Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp