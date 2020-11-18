STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India hits out at China for stalling UN reforms

India slammed China and accused it of halting the UN reforms by not allowing the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process to have rules of procedure and records.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations building (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India slammed China and accused it of halting the UN reforms by not allowing the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process to have rules of procedure and records.

Indian ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti, without naming China, said countries which shed crocodile tears for small states are the same ones denying them basic courtesy of helping them keep official records of discussions.

“What happens here has no record, and we start again the next year as if nothing has happened. And of course, we don’t even have a single negotiating text. The IGN has become like a platform for debate in a university rather than a serious resulted-oriented process in the United Nations consisting of sovereign Member States,” he said.

The IGN is a body of countries within the UN working for reforms, but its conversations are informal and, therefore, carry no weightage.

The body was formed more than a decade ago, with India repeatedly calling for the application of the General Assembly Rules of Procedures on it so that records can be maintained and the process can be open, inclusive and transparent — a proposal that China, a permanent member of the UNSC, has been halting.

“A handful of countries don’t want us to proceed. They have stopped the IGN from progressing. They are using the IGN as a smoke-screen to stop themselves from being identified by paying lip-service to Security Council reform,” Tirumurti said, adding that a vast majority of countries are in favour of the expansion of the UNSC - permanent members and non-permanent members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Intergovernmental Negotiations
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp