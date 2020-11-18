India hits out at China for stalling UN reforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India slammed China and accused it of halting the UN reforms by not allowing the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) process to have rules of procedure and records.

Indian ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti, without naming China, said countries which shed crocodile tears for small states are the same ones denying them basic courtesy of helping them keep official records of discussions.

“What happens here has no record, and we start again the next year as if nothing has happened. And of course, we don’t even have a single negotiating text. The IGN has become like a platform for debate in a university rather than a serious resulted-oriented process in the United Nations consisting of sovereign Member States,” he said.

The IGN is a body of countries within the UN working for reforms, but its conversations are informal and, therefore, carry no weightage.

The body was formed more than a decade ago, with India repeatedly calling for the application of the General Assembly Rules of Procedures on it so that records can be maintained and the process can be open, inclusive and transparent — a proposal that China, a permanent member of the UNSC, has been halting.

“A handful of countries don’t want us to proceed. They have stopped the IGN from progressing. They are using the IGN as a smoke-screen to stop themselves from being identified by paying lip-service to Security Council reform,” Tirumurti said, adding that a vast majority of countries are in favour of the expansion of the UNSC - permanent members and non-permanent members.