STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jailed activist Varavara Rao to be moved to Nanavati Hospital for 15 days, orders Bombay HC

State's counsel Deepak Thakre told the court that he had taken instructions from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who said the state had no objection to shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao, bhima koregaon case

Telugu poet, writer and activist Varavara Rao (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days.

Following the intervention of a bench of Justices S S Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state said it will shift Rao (81), who is lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, to the Nanavati Hospital as a "special case".

State's counsel Deepak Thakre told the court that he had taken instructions from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who said the state had no objection to shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital, a private medical facility.

The cost of Rao's treatment will be borne by the state, the court directed.

The HC further directed that he should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court.

The state will also have to submit all medical reports of Rao before the court, and Rao's family members should be allowed to meet him at the hospital, the bench said.

The bench passed its orders while hearing a writ petition filed by Rao's wife Hemlata seeking that he be shifted from the Taloja prison hospital to the Nanavati Hospital immediately, since his continued detention was a breach of his fundamental rights.

The court was also hearing a bail plea filed by Rao on medical grounds.

Rao's counsel, senior advocate Indira Jaising, did not press for bail on Wednesday after the high court suggested that she restrict her arguments to the interim relief of shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital.

Jaising told HC that Rao suffered from dementia, had developed a urinary tract infection in prison, and his "mental and physical health condition was fast diminishing".

There existed reasonable apprehension that Rao might die while in prison, she said.

Jaising alleged that the state had been negligent in taking care of Rao's health while he was in its custody as an under-trial.

She also said Rao's condition needed the intervention of specialists and that he could not be treated at the Taloja prison hospital.

This prompted the bench to ask the state and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) why Rao could not be shifted to the Nanavati Hospital.

"Ultimately the man is on almost his death bed. He needs some treatment. Can the State say no we will treat him in Taloja?" the bench asked.

"We are only saying transfer him to the Nanavati Hospital for two weeks. We will further see after two weeks," the judges said.

Initially, the NIA and the state both had objected to Rao being shifted to the Nanavati Hospital.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, argued that the government-run J J Hospital had sufficient facilities to treat Rao.

Singh also said shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital would set a wrong precedent and other prisoners, too, would want to be treated at private hospitals.

But, Jaising told the high court that Rao's condition was extremely vulnerable.

She said Rao was examined last week by doctors of the Nanavati Hospital through a video link only for 15 minutes, which was not adequate.

She asked who would take responsibility if Rao died while in prison.

The bench agreed that proper medical examination was not possible over 15 minutes of video call.

The state then suggested that Rao be shifted to the J J Hospital.

The bench, however, said the J J Hospital was already burdened and it did not want to impose more pressure.

The HC said even if Rao was shifted to the Nanavati Hospital, he would continue to be in the NIA's custody.

The court will hear the matter next on December 3.

Rao, who was arrested in June 2018, has been booked by NIA under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

He and some other activists connected to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune in December 2017 have been accused of having links with Naxals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad Varavara Rao
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp