Jaipur diary

Jaipur gets two women mayors

The mayors of Jaipur Greater and Heritage municipal corporations are both women. While Munesh Gujjar of the Congress is the mayor of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, BJP’s Somya Gujjar will represent Jaipur Greater. Soumya defeated Congress’ Divya Gujjar by 44 votes, while Munesh received 56 out of 100 votes. The Congress won the posts of mayor in four civic bodies in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur. The BJP won in two civic bodies, where the councillors voted to elect the mayors. Five of the six new mayors are women. Last year, delimitation of wards was done followed by bifurcation of civic bodies in three cities.

Digital mela for children on Diwali

The Corona crisis has greatly affected the lives of children as well. In this gloomy situation, a ‘Digital Children’s Fair’ organized by the Future Society and sponsored by LIC. On Children’s Day, the event was launched online by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara to raise awareness about Corona. During this time, he also released a video to appeal for maximum participation of kids in this programme. This is the first child fair in the country to give kids a chance to know each other’s talent online during this crisis period. In the month-long digital event, ten sections have been included for arts and competitions. Children can submit online videos on the basic theme of ‘Awareness towards Corona’ till Dec 14. Results will be out on Dec 25.

Padma Shri winner dies of Covid

Padma Shri awardee and sculptor Arjun Prajapati has died of corona infection. Known as the ‘Master of Cloning’, Prajapati had made statues of personalities ranging from Indira Gandhi, Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, Sachin Tendulkar to Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan. With his artistry, he infused a special vitality and charm to his creations which enthralled even art critics. ‘Mati Manas’, built by Arjun, is the first sculpture museum of Rajasthan. When he created a clay ‘clone’ of Bill Clinton in just 20 minutes, the former US President gave him the title of ‘Magician of Sculpture’.

Digital mapping of monuments

An online initiative, the ‘Digital Mapping of Monuments of Rajasthan’, was launched courtesy Jaipur’s art hub Jawahar Kala Kendra. The programme is being organised by the Department of Art and Culture, JKK and Design Cohort in collaboration with India Lost & Found. It will continue till Jan 15. The initiative aims to build the heritage map of Rajasthan through a crowd-creative campaign designed to rediscover, share and engage with famous and lesser-known heritage sites of Rajasthan. Art minister BD Kalla, ace photographer Amit Pasricha and art and culture secretary Mugdha Sinha spoke on the multiple dimensions of this unique initiative.

