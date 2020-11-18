STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaipur diary

Five of the six new mayors are women. Last year, delimitation of wards was done followed by bifurcation of civic bodies in three cities.

Published: 18th November 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Jaipur gets two women mayors
The mayors of Jaipur Greater and Heritage municipal corporations are both women. While Munesh Gujjar of the Congress is the mayor of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, BJP’s Somya Gujjar will represent Jaipur Greater. Soumya defeated Congress’ Divya Gujjar by 44 votes, while Munesh received 56 out of 100 votes. The Congress won the posts of mayor in four civic bodies in Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur. The BJP won in two civic bodies, where the councillors voted to elect the mayors. Five of the six new mayors are women. Last year, delimitation of wards was done followed by bifurcation of civic bodies in three cities.

Digital mela for children on Diwali
The Corona crisis has greatly affected the lives of children as well. In this gloomy situation, a ‘Digital Children’s Fair’ organized by the Future Society and sponsored by LIC. On Children’s Day, the event was launched online by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara to raise awareness about Corona. During this time, he also released a video to appeal for maximum participation of kids in this programme. This is the first child fair in the country to give kids a chance to know each other’s talent online during this crisis period. In the month-long digital event, ten sections have been included for arts and competitions. Children can submit online videos on the basic theme of ‘Awareness towards Corona’ till Dec 14. Results will be out on Dec 25.

Padma Shri winner dies of Covid
Padma Shri awardee and sculptor Arjun Prajapati has died of corona infection. Known as the ‘Master of Cloning’, Prajapati had made statues of personalities ranging from Indira Gandhi, Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, Sachin Tendulkar to Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh Bachchan. With his artistry, he infused a special vitality and charm to his creations which enthralled even art critics. ‘Mati Manas’, built by Arjun, is the first sculpture museum of Rajasthan. When he created a clay ‘clone’ of Bill Clinton in just 20 minutes, the former US President gave him the title of ‘Magician of Sculpture’.  

Digital mapping of monuments
An online initiative, the ‘Digital Mapping of Monuments of Rajasthan’, was launched courtesy Jaipur’s art hub Jawahar Kala Kendra. The programme is being organised by the Department of Art and Culture, JKK and Design Cohort in collaboration with India Lost & Found. It will continue till Jan 15. The initiative aims to build the heritage map of Rajasthan through a crowd-creative campaign designed to rediscover, share and engage with famous and lesser-known heritage sites of Rajasthan. Art minister BD Kalla, ace photographer Amit Pasricha and art and culture secretary Mugdha Sinha spoke on the multiple dimensions of this unique initiative.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp