Many TMC leaders will spend rest of their lives in jail after ED traces their illegal assets: Dilip Ghosh

Published: 18th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday triggered controversy by saying that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would dig out the illegal properties allegedly amassed by several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and the culprits would spend "the rest of their lives in prison".

While addressing a programme here, Ghosh said, many leaders of the ruling TMC in the state have made a lot of "illegal" money and "no one will be spared".

"The ED will trace the illegal money and assets. And those TMC leaders will spend rest of their lives in prison," the BJP leader said.

Reacting to Ghosh's comment, senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "such statements only prove how the BJP uses central agencies like ED and CBI to pursue their political goals".

"The ED and the CBI have been looking after several cases in Bengal for the last so many years. But till date, nothing has happened. Dilip Ghosh should stop making such laughable comments to energise party cadres," he said.

Referring to the state assembly polls due in April-May next year, the BJP leader said, everyone will be able to exercise his/her vote freely as central paramilitary forces will ensure free and fair election.

"I want to assure all that the central government is with you. The Central forces will ensure free and fair assembly election in the state. People will be able to exercise their democratic right without any fear. State police personnel will not be allowed near the polling booths," Ghosh said.

Alleging that a section of TMC workers are still "attacking and terrorising" BJP workers and the common man, he said, the "days of the TMC government are numbered".

Speaking on the poll strategy of the BJP for the assembly polls, Ghosh said, "the party will have a special focus on social media campaign, and that is why Amit Malviya, who is the BJP's IT cell chief, has been deputed as the co-in charge of the state."

Ghosh also denied to attach much importance to the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in the state and said, both the parties have already been rejected twice, in the 2016 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

