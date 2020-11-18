Modi government will remain in power for years with help of EVMs: Akal Takht

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In keeping with its agenda of “panthic unity” while acquiescing to the predominance of the Akalis in Sikh politics, Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Tuesday said “the Union government is not elected by the people but with the help of EVMs”.

At the centenary celebrations of establishment of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee in Amritsar, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the present regime would not be displaced from power “for many years to come because they will continue getting elected by the EVMs.’’

Present on the occasion was SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who parted ways with the NDA a few months back.

The Jathedar said despite immense contributions of the SGPC, it was still facing challenges from successive governments and their “puppets.”

He asked SAD to further strengthen its panthic base in Punjab and appealed to the people not to “sit in their houses when the miscreants try to lock the offices of SGPC.”

At the gathering, Sukhbir dared the opponents, especially the Congress, to stop “hatching conspiracies” to break the historical SAD-SGPC ties.

Eleven panthic and social resolutions were passed during the event. These included asking the Centre to stop discrimination in the name of caste, creed and religion.

