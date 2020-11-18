STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP govt announces formation of 'Gau Cabinet' for cow protection

It will comprise animal husbandry, farmers’ welfare, forest, panchayat-rural development, home, and revenue departments, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Published: 18th November 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after announcing the introduction of a bill against ‘Love Jihad’ in the next session of Vidhan Sabha, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said that it has decided to set up a 'Gau Cabinet' for cow protection.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “It has been decided to constitute a Gau Cabinet (cow cabinet) for cattle conservation and promotion. It will comprise animal husbandry, farmers’ welfare, forest, panchayat-rural development, home and revenue departments. The first meeting of the cow cabinet will be held at the cow sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district on Gopashthami festival on November 22.”

Reacting to the development, former CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath tweeted reminding Chouhan about his promises before the 2018 assembly polls. “The same Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who before 2018 assembly polls had promised to form a separate Cow Ministry and put in place a series of cow sanctuaries and cowsheds is now talking about constituting a Cow Cabinet,” tweeted Nath.

“The previous Congress government had kept its promise of cow conservation and promotion by building cowsheds across the state proactively.”

“If the BJP government really wants to work for cow conservation and promotion, then it should start building cowsheds just like the previous Congress government did. The BJP government also needs to keep its unfulfilled 2018 promises pertaining to cow conservation and promotion,” Nath tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra had announced bringing a bill against ‘love jihad’ in the next session of Vidhan Sabha. The proposed bill entails up to five years jail term for those convicted for marrying fraudulently or forcibly with the intention of religious conversion. 

