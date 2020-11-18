Pune watchman set on fire for stopping man from urinating on SUV; Police nab accused

By PTI

PUNE: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set ablaze a security guard of a private firm in Pune after he was stopped from urinating on an SUV of the firm's owner, police said on Wednesday.



The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Pune's Bhosari industrial area area in Maharashtra.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and a case was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said.

"On Tuesday afternoon, Wayphalkar was on duty at the main gate of the firm. Kadam, who was passing by, stopped his auto-rickshaw there and started urinating on the SUV of the firm's owner," he added.

When Wayphalkar objected to it, the auto-rickshaw driver got angry.

"Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze," the official said.

The security guard received burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Pune.