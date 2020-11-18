STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah assures Baghel of urgent steps for ending Bastar’s Maoist problem

Published: 18th November 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel that immediate steps will be taken to end the Maoists problem in Bastar region. 

Shah gave the assurance after Baghel urged him to generate more employment opportunities in the region to end the problem.

During a meeting in New Delhi, the CM discussed various issues such as increasing telecom facilities in Maoist-infested regions and deployment of two more CRPF battalions in Bastar. 

According to a statement, Bhagel said iron ore is available in abundance in the Bastar region and if the ore is made available at 30% discount to steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then the investment of hundreds of crores of rupees and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created.

Baghel demanded Rs 50 crore each year for the development of livelihood in all the seven aspiring districts of Bastar.

He also urged Shah not to privatise NMDC, to which, the home minister said he will consider the request. 

