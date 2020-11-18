STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court refuses to lift stay on release of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund'

The film, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, was scheduled to be released this month on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to lift the stay on release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' and dismissed an appeal against the Telangana High Court order which had stalled the movie's screening over copyright row.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by petitioner Super Cassettes Industries (T Series) against the October 19 order of the high court which had refused to interfere with the trial court order restraining the release of the movie.

"The special leave petitions are dismissed. As a sequel to the above, pending interlocutory applications, if any, stand disposed of," the bench said in its order.

The film, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, was scheduled to be released this month on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May but due to COVID-19 pandemic it did not hit the screens.

Hyderabad-based short-film maker Nandi Chinni Kumar has alleged copyright infringement against the film makers, who have refuted the allegation.

During the hearing, the apex court observed that it is an interesting case and it would direct that the trial will be completed within six months.

Counsel appearing for the film maker said that the movie would be useless in six months and they were willing to pay the person in question.

He said that amount of Rs 1.3 crore was agreed between the parties but now they are not adhering to the agreement.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha, appearing for Kumar, and others said that court may direct for disposal of the case which is pending in the trial court within six months.

A trial court in Telangana had on September 17 stayed the release of the movie till the conclusion of the case.

The decision of the trial court was upheld by the High Court on October 19.

Super Cassettes has said in their petition filed in the top court that they have invested significant amount in production, distribution, marketing and promotion and have also created third party rights on the film which is to be broadcast on a wide scale both nationally and internationally.

"A cinematograph film is a perishable commodity and halting of the complex process that leads up to the release of the film at such a belated stage could prove to be fiscally ruinous for the petitioner and make the entire project financially unviable," the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Amitabh Bachchan Jhund
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp