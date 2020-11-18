STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varavara Rao’s medical report an eyewash: Senior advocate Indira Jaising

She submitted that the report was prepared after a video examination of Rao, 81, by doctors of Nanavati hospital which lasted for barely 15 minutes.

Published: 18th November 2020

Varavara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is seeking Varavara Rao’s release in the Elgar Parishad case, told the Bombay High Court that the medical report of the jailed poet-activist was a “complete eyewash.”

The High Court posted the physical hearing of Rao’s bail plea on Wednesday as the online hearing could not be completed due to technical issue.

It was considering two cases — Rao’s bail plea on medical grounds and the writ petition filed by his wife stating that his incarceration was a violation of his right to health and life. 

Raising serious objections against the medical report, Jaising informed the bench of Justices S S Shinde and Madhav Jamdar that a copy of the report was served to the petitioner  on Tuesday at 1.00 PM.

She argued that there was a non-compliance of the court’s November 12 order as an incomplete medical report was submitted without the test results annexed to it.

She submitted that the report was prepared after a video examination of Rao, 81, by doctors of Nanavati hospital which lasted for barely 15 minutes.

The neurologist and the urologist did not examine Rao even though he has neurological problems and urinary infection, she said.

“’He has to be seen by specialists and experts. I have categorically said that he suffers from dementia. Where is the report on his dementia?”  Nanavati hospital itself has suggested tests on November 12, which have not been done yet, she said, adding that the Taloja jail hospital is not equipped to do these tests.

She urged the bench to immediately shift Rao to Nanavati hospital.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp