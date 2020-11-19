STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After schools reopen in Haryana, 83 students, eight teachers test positive for COVID-19

Haryana has recently reopened schools for Class 9-12 following the central government's directions.

Published: 19th November 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects an exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (File Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By ANI

REWARI: Days after reopening of schools in Haryana, at least 83 students and eight teachers have been tested coronavirus positive, prompting state Home Minister Anil Vij to issue directions to the authorities to check whether the COVID guidelines are being followed in the institutions or not.

On Tuesday, 11 students and eight teachers of nine schools in Jind were tested positive for COVID-19, while 72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari were found infected with the coronavirus.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said authorities have been asked to visit the schools to check whether COVID-19 guidelines are being followed or not. "Appropriate action will be taken if any school is found at lapse. We have directed all civil surgeons to increase COVID-19 testing as well."

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. "All schools have been asked to strictly follow the protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," he said, adding the whole system cannot remain shut due to the COVID19.

Meanwhile, Rewari Nodal Officer Dr Vijay Prakash attributed this to the festive season movement when people meet each other. "We tested students of 12 schools in Rewari and 72 were found positive for the COVID-19. We will continue testing the students to curb the COVID-19 spread," said Dr Prakash.

Haryana reported 2,562 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 2,07,039. A total of 1,85,403 people have been discharged so far, while the death toll has mounted to 2,093.

TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Anil Vij
