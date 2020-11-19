STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar defeat fallout: State Congress leaders offer resignation, demand comprehensive review of party's poor poll show

Published: 19th November 2020 10:49 AM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders in Bihar called for a comprehensive review on Wednesday of the party's election loss in the state and said they would move further on this after directions from the high-command.

Sources said top Congress leaders in Bihar are learnt to have offered their resignations in the wake of the party's poor show in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls.

The sources said All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders have sent their resignations to the party high-command.

It is learnt that state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha has also offered to quit, but is awaiting further directions from the high-command.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress for a review of its Bihar poll performance, with party leader Kapil Sibal saying it is time for action now.

Many other leaders, including party general secretary Tariq Anwar, have also made similar demands.

"There should be a comprehensive review of the party's performance in Bihar," a senior leader said.

Jha refused to dwell on the issue of resignations, saying he would talk about it in a party forum.

"We would sit together and carry out a review of the party's performance soon and abide by the directions of the high-command," he said when asked about the demands for a review of the Congress's poll show.

There are also demands for a review of the ticket distribution by the party in Bihar.

The Congress fared poorly in the Bihar polls, winning only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Some of its allies such as the Shiv Sena have openly said the grand old party has proved itself to be a laggard and the "Mahagathbandhan", led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), could have been in power in Bihar, but for the bad performance of the Congress.

