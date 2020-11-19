STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five killed in Bengal plastic factory blast; kin of dead to get Rs 2 lakh compensation

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident," said chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay

Published: 19th November 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Representational Image.  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Five persons were killed in a blast in a plastic factory at Sujapur in north Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday morning. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured and Rs two lakh for the relatives of people who died in the blast.

State municipal affairs and urban development minister Firad Hakim left for the spot in a helicopter and ensured that the compensation amount will be handed over to the families immediately, said chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident," said Bandopadhyay.

Bandopadhyay said that the DM, SP and all senior officials were at the spot and the entire incident is being inquired thoroughly. He said that a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the blast occurred during the manufacturing of plastic goods.

The injured people have been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital and the health secretary has directed district officials to ensure that the treatment is conducted with utmost priority.

The entire matter is being monitored from the state secretariat, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Factory Blast Malda Blast
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp