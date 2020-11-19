Five killed in Bengal plastic factory blast; kin of dead to get Rs 2 lakh compensation

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Five persons were killed in a blast in a plastic factory at Sujapur in north Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday morning. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured and Rs two lakh for the relatives of people who died in the blast.

State municipal affairs and urban development minister Firad Hakim left for the spot in a helicopter and ensured that the compensation amount will be handed over to the families immediately, said chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed that compensation is given quickly and a thorough inquiry is conducted into the incident," said Bandopadhyay.

Bandopadhyay said that the DM, SP and all senior officials were at the spot and the entire incident is being inquired thoroughly. He said that a preliminary inquiry has revealed that the blast occurred during the manufacturing of plastic goods.

The injured people have been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital and the health secretary has directed district officials to ensure that the treatment is conducted with utmost priority.

The entire matter is being monitored from the state secretariat, he added.