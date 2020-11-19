Four killed, 5 injured in two road accidents in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four persons, including two women, were killed and five others injured in two separate road accidents in Gujarat's Surat and Jamnagar districts on Thursday morning, police said.

In Jamnagar, two sisters died and three of their family members were injured after their car fell 35-feet-deep into a dry river bed, Meghpar police station's sub-inspector D S Vadher said.

The deceased were identified as Jasuben Karangia (40) and her sister Pabiben Chavda (36).

The two families were on their way to Jamnagar city from Devbhumi-Dwarka district, Vadher said.

The husbands of the two women and Karangia's son were injured in the accident.

"Around 9 am, when their car was passing over the Phoolzar river bridge near Modpar village, the vehicle fell into the river after the driver lost control over the wheels," the official said.

Though the river was dry, both women died on the spot died of severe head injuries, he said, adding that the three injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In another accident, two men, aged 61 and 25, died after their car heading from Mumbai to Rajasthan collided with a truck on National Highway No.48 near Kosamba village in Surat, another police official said.

"The car jumped the divider and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Both the car occupants died on the spot," Kosamba police station's sub- inspector Arvind Chaudhari said.

The truck driver and cleaner received injuries, he said.

Both the deceased were from Ajmer town of Rajasthan, he added.