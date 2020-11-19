HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre on the plea and asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra has contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts.