Judge hearing MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani transferred

Recently, the District and Sessions Judge, Rouse Avenue, had refused to transfer Akbar's defamation case from the special MP/MLA court.

Published: 19th November 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The judge hearing former union minister M J Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani has been transferred to another court by the Delhi High court.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, who presided over a special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue District Court, has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge-cum-Rent Controller.

The case is at the stage of final hearing.

Pahuja's name is among 215 judicial officers who were transferred and posted with immediate effect by a notification issued by the high court on Wednesday.

Over 90 postings among them pertain to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services.

The order by Registrar General Manoj Jain listed the names of 168 judges who were transferred, and another 47 judicial officers who have been posted as Metropolitan Magistrates.

The judicial officers shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated.

