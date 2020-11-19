News reports of Army conducting 'pinpoint strikes' in PoK are fake, confirms DGMO

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Army has not conducted any action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake," Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh said.

The DGMO had to react as news reports suggested that the Indian Army had carried out precision strikes against terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier today, reports of the Army's "pinpoint strikes" on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir surfaced.

These alleged strikes were apparently in response to Pakistani military's unrelenting efforts to push maximum number of terrorists into India before the onset of harsh winters, sources in the security establishment said on Thursday.

In the last few weeks, Pakistan Army has been aggressively targeting civilians on Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to indiscriminate firing by heavy calibre artillery guns to support infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The sources had said that intelligence-based targeted strikes are being conducted by the Indian Army to neutralise mostly Pakistani and foreign terrorists, and the collateral damage has been very negligible in these operations.

This year, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019, according to official data.