Six held for abetting Maharashtra businessman's suicide, three booked

The accused have been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.

Published: 19th November 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have arrested six persons, including an Independent councillor of Baramati Municipal Council in Pune district of Maharashtra, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old businessman in the town, an official said on Thursday.

Police have also registered a case against three others in this connection, he said.

The businessman, Pritam Shah, had consumed a poisonous substance in October and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where he died on November 1, police said.

"His son recently found a suicide note in their shop, in which the deceased had mentioned the names of nine persons and blamed them for mentally harassing him and forcing him to commit suicide," the official from Baramati police station said.

As per the suicide note, some of the accused had given money on interest to Shah, who owned a petrol pump, a tyre agency and also ran cement supply business in Baramati, he said.

As per the note, all the accused pressurised him and mentally harassed him by demanding their money back along with the interest, which prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The accused have been booked under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014, he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

