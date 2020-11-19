Tiger mauls woman to death in MP's Shahdol district

By PTI

SHAHDOL: A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at her home in the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Thursday, a forest official said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the big cat entered the home of Samaria Patel in Aketpur village, around 100 km from the district headquarters, Shahdol north divisional forest officer (DFO) Siddharth Gupta said.

Following the attack, locals in the area protested and demanded that the forest department take measures to prevent such incidents.

The family of the deceased woman has been given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh, the official added.