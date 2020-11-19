STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool to launch new outreach campaign with eye on 2021 state poll

The campaign, like the others launched by the party before, is a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC team, they said.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: After ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Ask Your Sister) and ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s Pride Mamata) outreach drives, the Trinamool Congress is all set to kick off another venture — ‘Bangodhwani’ (Sound of Bengal)  — to reach out the rural people. 

Grassroot workers will interact with the people in gram panchayats to know their grievances so that macro issues can be sorted out on a war footing ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The new drive, at the same time, will showcase the government’s projects and schemes that were implemented for the welfare of the poor.

“We will not only focus BJP’s divisive politics on the line of religion. The BJP will launch a frontal attack to malign our party. To counter them, we will showcase what the government did since 2011 for the people belonging to all segments of the society. Besides, we will know what are the issues affecting the poor. We will have to address them before the elections,’’ said a TMC leader.

The new venture is likely to be announced on November 29 and from then, the party functionaries will swing into action in gram panchayat level.

Sources in the ruling party said, the design of the new venture and the process of its ground-level implementation are being chalked out by election strategist Prashant Kishor.

“Floating Didi Ke Bolo and Banglar Gorbo Mamata outreach drives were Kishor’s idea and the party managed to revive its people-friendly image in many pockets of the state,’’ said another Trinamool leader.

“Kishor’s team is working to prepare the methods to be adopted to reach the poor at large by engaging booth level party workers.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Prashant Kishor Trinamool Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp