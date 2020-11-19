Trinamool to launch new outreach campaign with eye on 2021 state poll

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: After ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Ask Your Sister) and ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s Pride Mamata) outreach drives, the Trinamool Congress is all set to kick off another venture — ‘Bangodhwani’ (Sound of Bengal) — to reach out the rural people.

Grassroot workers will interact with the people in gram panchayats to know their grievances so that macro issues can be sorted out on a war footing ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The new drive, at the same time, will showcase the government’s projects and schemes that were implemented for the welfare of the poor.

“We will not only focus BJP’s divisive politics on the line of religion. The BJP will launch a frontal attack to malign our party. To counter them, we will showcase what the government did since 2011 for the people belonging to all segments of the society. Besides, we will know what are the issues affecting the poor. We will have to address them before the elections,’’ said a TMC leader.

The new venture is likely to be announced on November 29 and from then, the party functionaries will swing into action in gram panchayat level.

Sources in the ruling party said, the design of the new venture and the process of its ground-level implementation are being chalked out by election strategist Prashant Kishor.

“Floating Didi Ke Bolo and Banglar Gorbo Mamata outreach drives were Kishor’s idea and the party managed to revive its people-friendly image in many pockets of the state,’’ said another Trinamool leader.

“Kishor’s team is working to prepare the methods to be adopted to reach the poor at large by engaging booth level party workers.”