500 additional oxygen beds for Delhi Covid care centre 

A home ministry spokesperson announced that Delhi government has been asked to refer the patients who need critical care to these facilities.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:15 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi which is witnessing a huge spike in Covid-19 cases, 500 isolation beds at a Covid care centre will be converted into oxygen beds, while the number of ICU beds has already been increased by 150 in the last three days, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday.

As many as 75 doctors and 251 paramedics from the paramilitary forces have reported to duty in Delhi, of whom 50 doctors and 175 paramedics have been deployed at the Chhatarpur and Shakur Basti Covid care centres, the MHA said. A home ministry spokesperson announced that Delhi government has been asked to refer the patients who need critical care to these facilities.

A total of 500 isolation beds at the Chhatarpur Covid care centre will have oxygen facility by the weekend. The current capacity of 3,652 ICU beds in the national capital will be further ramped up. Train coaches with 800 beds at the Shakur Basti railway station will become functional and the doctors and paramedics from the paramilitary forces will man these coaches.The government has also decided to increase the number of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi to 60,000 by the end of November.

