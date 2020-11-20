STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal announces recruitment of 434 next of kin of those killed by wild animals

A total number of 584 people in 14 districts have been killed by wild animals during the reporting period, the official said.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Friday announced recruitment of 434 people, all next of kin of those killed by wild animals since 2015, a top state forest official said.

A proposal by the state's Forest Department for providing employment to the next of kin of the deceased in human-animal conflict since 2015 till October 31 were under active consideration for some time, he said.

A total number of 584 people in 14 districts have been killed by wild animals during the reporting period, the official said.

"On scrutiny, prima facie it has been found that 434 cases are recommendable for enrolment as home guards by way of special dispensation in the first phase," Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said, quoting a notification issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department on Friday.

After careful consideration, the governor gave approval to the enrolment of the candidates as home guards, the notification said.

The recruitments were from Jhargram, Kalimpong, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp