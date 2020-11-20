STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Haryana orders closure of all schools till November 30 after over 150 students test positive

The state's Directorate School Education ordered the closure of schools in a letter issued to all district education officers, block education officers and other concerned officials.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

A classroom in Montessori School, Vijayawada being cleaned as the government prepares to resume classes from Monday

Representational image (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the state until November 30.

The move came days after over 150 students tested positive for coronavirus.

The state's Directorate School Education ordered the closure of schools in a letter issued to all district education officers, block education officers and other concerned officials.

"In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and keeping in mind the health of the students, it has been decided by the Haryana government that all government and private schools in the state will be closed till November 30," said the letter.

The schools will also remain closed for the teaching staff and all school campuses will be sanitised during their closure.

Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had recently tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders.

The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents.

There has been a spike in Covid cases this month in Haryana, especially in districts falling in the National Capital Region including Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Until Thursday, the state had a total of 2,09,251 infections and the death toll in the state was 2,113.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp