Dynastic departmental store will fall after DDC election in Kashmir: Naqvi

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Dubbing the Gupkar Alliance as “dynastic departmental store”, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday asserted that the District Development Council polls would lead to death of dynastic and destructive politics in J&K.

The abolition of Article 370 has demolished the “speed breaker” of redundant laws which had obstructed the development process in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said Kupwara. “The Gupkar Alliance is a dynastic departmental store. The Gupkar Declaration will prove to be a dying declaration for dynastic and destructive politics of the Congress and other alliance partners in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The Alliance has been formed by people, who believe in dynastic and destructive politics. They have joined hands to save their honour and prestige.” The alliance has been formed under a conspiracy to create fear among the people, he said, adding that both the alliance and the DDC polls will turn out to be their death declaration as the people want to be part of development.

NC, PDP, Peoples Conference, ANC, JKPM, CPI-M and CPI had in October formed the alliance to fight for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Referring to the DDC polls, Naqvi said a transparent, free and fair political process has started in J&K after 70 year of Independence.

“The DDC polls used to be held in the whole country except J&K.” “These parties boycotted the urban local body and panchayat polls in 2018... When they came to know that Article 370 was buried 370 km deep inside the earth, they said they will participate in the elections,” he said.