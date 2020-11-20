STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India achieved goal of having toilets in each house 11 years before target: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat said that in order to maintain the sustainability of this, 'Indians have to pursue Open Defecation Free plus, which will take sanitisation to the next level'.

Published: 20th November 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India achieved the United Nations' sustainable development goal of having toilets in every house by 2030 eleven years ahead of target, said Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on World Toilet Day.

Speaking to the media after a virtual event where top districts and states were felicitated with the 'Swachhata Puraskar', the Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the achievement of the feat.

"The United Nations announced as part of its sustainable development goals that there should be toilets in every house till 2030. I am very happy that India achieved it in 2019, 11 years ahead of target, and that too when about 60 per cent of the world's open defecators were here. We have achieved this despite the social stigma and taboo," he said.

"This is all thanks to the Prime Minister's communications skills, his leadership and his persuasion. The country stood together in this cause. In order to maintain the sustainability of this, we have to pursue 'Open Defecation Free plus', which will take sanitisation to the next level. Development is taking place in rural areas to properly dispose of solid and liquid waste," he added.

World Toilet Day was observed on Thursday. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India strengthens its resolve for toilets for all and the country has seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of countrymen.

"On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Toilet Day Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Swacchh bharat Abhiyan Clean India
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp