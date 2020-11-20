STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Killing of four JeM terrorists thwarted efforts to wreak 'major havoc and destruction': PM

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted.

Published: 20th November 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian security forces inspect the site after a gunfight between suspected rebels and Indian security forces at a checkpoint in Nagrota, outskirts of Jammu, India, Thursday, Nov.19, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak "major havoc and destruction".

Government sources said that the terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In his tweets following the meeting, Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted."

Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism.

"Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added.

In the review meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary and top intelligence officials were present as Modi took stock of the situation.

Four Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.

