STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha Vikas Aghadi​ announces candidates' list for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

While NCP and Congress will contest on two seats each, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will only contest on one seat in the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav thackeray and Sharad Pawar

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra

By ANI

MUMBAI: The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has released a list of all five candidates for the December 1 biennial election to five graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the State Legislative Council.

Nationalist Congress Party and Congress of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest on two seats each, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will only contest on one seat in the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande has been chosen to fight for the Amravati region teacher's constituency, while NCP's Arun Lad and Satish Chavan will contest from Pune and Aurangabad graduate constituencies respectively. Congress' Jayant Asgaonkar and Abhijit Vanjari were fielded from Pune teachers constituency and Nagpur graduate constituency respectively.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on November 2 declared polls for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which have been vacant since July 19 after the completion of the term of the sitting members.

The elections will be held between 8 am and 5 pm on December 1 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the ED had announced.

The five seats are being vacated by Chavan Satish Bhanudasrao, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil, Anil Madhukar Sole, Shrikant Deshpande, and Dattatraya Achyutrao Sawant. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi​ Maharashtra alliance government Shiv Sena Congress Maharashtra Legislative Council Maharashtra MLC polls Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp