STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar ensures Sushil Kumar Modi remains in Bihar 

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was appointed as the Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council’s Ethics Committee on Thursday.

Published: 20th November 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was appointed as the Chairman of Bihar Legislative Council’s Ethics Committee on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself nominated Modi for the post. Soon after assuming charge, Modi met Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

The NDA had replaced Modi this year with two deputies for Nitish — Renu Devi  and Tarkishore Prasad. With the senior BJP leader’s latest appointment, the speculation of him being promoted to the Centre has been put to rest. Modi  served as the deputy chief minister under Nitish for 11 years. In fact, Nitish had conceded that he would miss his former deputy in his new Cabinet.

“It is the BJP’s decision to not give the deputy chief minister’s post to Modi. They should be asked about this,” Nitish had said after the oath-taking ceremony. Earlier in the day, Legislative Council executive chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh issued an order regarding the nomination of Modi  to the ethics panel. In his new role, Modi will be able to closely work with Nitish who recentlly became the chief minister for the fourth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday was administered oath of secrecy of pro-tem Speaker for conducting the five-day session of the newly formed NDA government.

Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath to Manjhi in the Raj Bhawan. The five-day session will commence from November 23 to 27 in which the Assembly Speaker will also be elected. As pro-tem speaker, Manjhi will administer the oath to the newly elected 243 MLAs in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp