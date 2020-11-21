STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of jawan martyred in Pakistan firing in J-K to be flown to Maharashtra for last rites

The firing from the Pakistan side was aimed at forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 21st November 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Martyr Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji. (Photo | White Knight Corps Twitter)

By PTI

PUNE: The mortal remains of a soldier from Kolhapur in Maharashtra who was killed on Saturday in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir will be brought to the Air Force Station in Pune on Sunday, defence officials here said.

The firing from the Pakistan side was aimed at forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ | India summons senior Pakistan diplomat over terror attack planned by JeM in J-K

Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji, who was manning a forward post, was critically injured in the Pakistani firing in the Lam area of Rajouri district's Nowshera sector around 1 am and later succumbed to the injuries, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps and all ranks saluted the soldier and offered condolences to his family.

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Patil, a resident of Nigave village in Kolhapur, some 233 kilometres from here, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army
India Matters
