Chhattisgarh CM asks whether BJP leaders’ inter-religious marriages count as love-jihad

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled states, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked if the saffron party will consider their leaders marriages to other religion under the umbrella of ‘love jihad’.

A day after the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hitting out at the BJP on coining the term ‘love jihad’ as an attempt to divide the nation on communal lines, Baghel asked if the laws proposed to cease ‘love jihad’ will apply on the families of their senior leaders too.

“The BJP leaders or their family members who got married to other religion should clarify if their choice will figure under the definition of love jihad”, he said.

BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Assam have decided to frame tough legal measures to check what they cited as ‘love jihad’ to prevent the marriages and the alleged consequent religious conversion of Hindu women.