STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM asks whether BJP leaders’ inter-religious marriages count as love-jihad

“The BJP leaders or their family members who got married to other religion should clarify if their choice will figure under the definition of love jihad”, he said.

Published: 21st November 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled states, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asked if the saffron party will consider their leaders marriages to other religion under the umbrella of ‘love jihad’.

A day after the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hitting out at the BJP on coining the term ‘love jihad’ as an attempt to divide the nation on communal lines, Baghel asked if the laws proposed to cease ‘love jihad’ will apply on the families of their senior leaders too.

“The BJP leaders or their family members who got married to other religion should clarify if their choice will figure under the definition of love jihad”, he said.

BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Assam have decided to frame tough legal measures to check what they cited as ‘love jihad’ to prevent the marriages and the alleged consequent religious conversion of Hindu women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love Jihad Ashok Gehlot Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp