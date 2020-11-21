DDC polls: Under severe attack from BJP, Congress may sever ties with Gupkar parties

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Under relentless attack from the BJP for being a part of the “Gupkar Gang”, the Congress would take a call in the next few days whether to end the seat sharing agreement entered with the seven-party alliance for the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The severing of the seat sharing agreement would make the contest triangular in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that most of the party leaders, especially from Jammu, are in favour of going solo in the polls.

“The party leaders would take a call whether to contest all the 280 seats on its own or enter into a tactical seat sharing adjustment with other secular parties to defeat communal forces,” he said.

The eight phase DDC polls will begin from November 28 and conclude on December 19. Results will be out on December 22.

The Gupkar Alliance, which has vowed to fight for Article 370 restoration, has released four lists of candidates for the first four phases and only two seats were left for Congress.

It allotted two seats for the Congress in second phase while the Congress does not feature in the third and fourth phase.

Another senior Congress leader said as the Congress is a national party and politics is to be done with this view.

Party insiders said they have already fielded their candidates from different seats.

In case, the party decides to snap its agreement, then the candidatures would not be withdrawn and they will contest against the Gupkar alliance and the BJP candidates.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, meanwhile, claimed the Congress is frightened of the BJP.

“It gets scared after hearing names of Modi and Amit Shah. When Amit Shah exposed Congress, they left the ‘Gupkar gang’,” he said in Srinagar.