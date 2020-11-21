STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

DDC polls: Under severe attack from BJP, Congress may sever ties with Gupkar parties

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that most of the party leaders, especially from Jammu, are in favour of going solo in the polls.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Under relentless attack from the BJP for being a part of the “Gupkar Gang”, the Congress would take a call in the next few days whether to end the seat sharing agreement entered with the seven-party alliance for the District Development Council (DDC) polls. 

The severing of the seat sharing agreement would make the contest triangular in Jammu and Kashmir. 

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that most of the party leaders, especially from Jammu, are in favour of going solo in the polls.

“The party leaders would take a call whether to contest all the 280 seats on its own or enter into a tactical seat sharing adjustment with other secular parties to defeat communal forces,” he said.

The eight phase DDC polls will begin from November 28 and conclude on December 19. Results will be out on December 22.

The Gupkar Alliance, which has vowed to fight for Article 370 restoration, has released four lists of candidates for the first four phases and only two seats were left for Congress.

ALSO READ | Article 370 would never be restored in J&K, 'Gupkar alliance' befooling people: BJP

It allotted two seats for the Congress in second phase while the Congress does not feature in the third and fourth phase.

Another senior Congress leader said as the Congress is a national party and politics is to be done with this view. 

Party insiders said they have already fielded their candidates from different seats.

In case, the party decides to snap its agreement, then the candidatures would not be withdrawn and they will contest against the Gupkar alliance and the BJP candidates.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, meanwhile, claimed the Congress is frightened of the BJP.

“It gets scared after hearing names of Modi and Amit Shah. When Amit Shah exposed Congress, they left the ‘Gupkar gang’,” he said in Srinagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Development Council DDC polls Congress BJP Article 370
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp