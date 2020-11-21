STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED raids multiple locations in Kashmir in J&K Bank money laundering case

The central probe agency covered a total of seven locations-- six in Srinagar and one in Anantnag district-- as part of the searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 21st November 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

The CID FIR, the ED said, alleges that bank accounts were used for routing money of public servants as well as some private parties. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted multiple raids in Kashmir in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged suspicious transactions in the J&K Bank.

The central probe agency covered a total of seven locations-- six in Srinagar and one in Anantnag district-- as part of the searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said it raided Mohd Ibrahim Dar, Murtaza Enterprises, Azad Agro Traders, M & M Cottage Industries and Mohd Sultan Teli who are "involved" in the hospitality and agro-based industries, civil construction and real estate businesses.

"The searches resulted in the recovery of evidence of money laundering as the bank accounts have been found to be used for routing suspicious transactions," it said.

The ED is probing the case after studying an earlier FIR filed by the CID of the UT Police in Srinagar against officials of J&K Bank, unidentified public servants, private persons and others for suspicious transactions in various bank accounts.

The CID FIR, the ED said, alleges that bank accounts were used for routing money of public servants as well as some private parties.

Certain bank officials, in connivance with these public servants, deliberately omitted to raise the alerts as required under anti-money laundering norms, the ED said quoting the CID FIR.

The central probe agency said its probe "so far has revealed that the transactions in many of these bank accounts maintained with J&K Bank were not genuine and these accounts were utilised for the purpose of laundering."

ED sleuths are recording the statement of the people covered in the searches "to unravel the source of huge credits and debits in their accounts".

"Recovered incriminating documents and soft data are also being analysed," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Jammu and Kashmir PMLA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp