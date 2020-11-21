India, Nepal discuss cross-border railway projects at virutal meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth Indo-Nepal Joint Working Group meeting on railway cooperation was held virtually on Friday where the two sides discussed cross-border projects.

“The group reviewed the cross-border rail link projects between Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar. Both sides discussed the technical preparedness of the 34-km stretch of railway line between Jaynagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal for operation of passenger services and also the standard operating procedure that needs to be put in place by the Nepa Railway Company,” a release after the meeting stated.

Tensions between India and Nepal flared up after Rajnath Singh on May 8 inaugurated a road in Lipulekh, a territory Nepal claims.

Nepal in retaliation adopted a map that shows Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its territories. But visits of R&AW and the Army chiefs seem to have defused the tension.