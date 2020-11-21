STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India, Nepal discuss cross-border railway projects at virutal meet

The fourth Indo-Nepal Joint Working Group meeting on railway cooperation was held virtually on Friday where the two sides discussed cross-border projects.

Published: 21st November 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

railways, trains

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fourth Indo-Nepal Joint Working Group meeting on railway cooperation was held virtually on Friday where the two sides discussed cross-border projects.

“The group reviewed the cross-border rail link projects between Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar. Both sides discussed the technical preparedness of the 34-km stretch of railway line between Jaynagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal for operation of passenger services and also the standard operating procedure that needs to be put in place by the Nepa Railway Company,” a release after the meeting stated.

Tensions between India and Nepal flared up after Rajnath Singh on May 8 inaugurated a road in Lipulekh, a territory Nepal claims.

Nepal in retaliation adopted a map that shows Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its territories. But visits of R&AW and the Army chiefs seem to have defused the tension. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Nepal Joint Working Group
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp