One more COVID-19 death takes toll to 75 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally now 21,307

Active cases came down to 1,307, the third highest in the state, from 1,401, the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Published: 21st November 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:29 PM

Covid death, Kerala

With the death toll reaching 75, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

By PTI

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the death toll to 75, while the district's infection tally rose to 21,307 with 137 new cases, official data showed.

On the bright side, 234 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the the overall recoveries in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 19,925, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 75, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

The recovery rate of patients reached 93.51 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 23,471 from 23,357 on Friday, 22,757 on Thursday, 21,954 on Wednesday, 22,166 on Tuesday, 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,93,228 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,524 on Saturday, the data showed.

